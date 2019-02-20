Saif bin Zayed visits national, international companies pavilions in IDEX

By Wam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, continued his tour of IDEX for the third day, today.

The tour included a number of pavilions of national and international companies participating in the global event.

Sheikh Saif was briefed about various kinds of ground weaponry, defence systems, other technical industries, smart technologies and innovative inventions in the field of military manufacturing.

He also learned about the latest smart electronic systems, equipment and systems of defence, involving Artificial Intelligence techniques.