Saqr Ghobash receives Emirati-British Friendship Committee delegation

By WAM

During the World Government Summit in Dubai, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), hosted a business luncheon with a delegation from the UK Parliament, led by Bambos Charalambous, Vice President of the Emirati-British Friendship Committee.

The luncheon was attended by several members of the FNC, and Ghobash warmly welcomed the British delegation, emphasising the strong and historic ties between the two countries. He expressed his hope that the visit would help to further enhance bilateral relations and presented the outcomes of the FNC's recent visit to the UK.

The delegation also underscored the importance of exchanging visits to promote greater coordination on key issues, and Charalambous praised the FNC's recent visit to the UK.

