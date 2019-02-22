Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi witnesses ‘Invulnerable Fort’

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday witnessed the national artwork, titled, the "Invulnerable Fort," which embodies the love and loyalty of the people of Ras Al Khaimah to Sheikh Saud and immortalises the memory of the late Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The event, which was attended by Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid, the wife of Sheikh Saud, showcases a painting about the historic value of the ancient Fort of Ras Al Khaimah, which was constructed between 1809 and 1819 outside the walls of the old town.

The fort was upgraded to a fortified complex and became the headquarters of the ruling Al Qasimi family until 1964, before becoming a security and police headquarters and then a national museum.

The painting highlights the fort’s key political role in the history of Ras Al Khaimah during the time of Sheikh Saqr. The fort also witnessed historic national events, preserves the emirate’s eventful history, and reflects the wisdom of Sheikh Saqr.

The event aims to highlight the journey of the late Sheikh Saqr, who is the founder of the modern Ras Al Khaimah and the father of the emirate’s children, as well as his adherence to Sheikh Saqr’s good qualities that reflected his leading, humanitarian and social personality, along with his love for science and religion, and his role in the rise of the UAE, under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the other late Founding Fathers.

It also expressed the love, loyalty and dedication of the children of Ras Al Khaimah for their father, Sheikh Saqr, whose memory has been passed down through generations.

The event also aims to showcase the accomplishments of Sheikh Saud, who has led the emirate’s development after taking charge as the successor of his father, Sheikh Saqr, to achieve social, urban and economic advancement that provided a dignified life to the emirate’s people and has made it a unique regional model of advancement, development and growth. It also highlights Sheikh Saud’s legacy, after succeeding his father, in ruling the people of Ras Al Khaimah and communicating with them.