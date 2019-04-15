Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council to hold meeting in Riyadh

By WAM

The second meeting of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council will begin tomorrow in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, under the framework of implementing a joint integration vision between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in terms of the economy, development and the military, as well as to intensify their cooperation on issues of common interest.

The council’s second meeting, which will be chaired by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Mohammed Al Tuwaijri, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning, will monitor the progress of joint initiatives and projects related to services, financial markets, tourism, aviation, entrepreneurship, customs and security.

The meeting will also discuss new areas of bilateral cooperation, and present new initiatives and projects.

The committee aims to guarantee cooperation and promote partnership opportunities between the two countries within the council, as well as to measure their performance, guarantee the sustainability of their plans, ensure the success of their joint initiatives, and monitor the work of relevant teams in various sectors.

The committee includes several ministers from vital sectors of interest, such as Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security and Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet.

The council was established through an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May 2016, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to achieve their joint vision and highlight their countries’ stature in the areas of the economy, social development, politics and military integration, as well as to ensure the welfare of their communities.