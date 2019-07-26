SBWC calls on female entrepreneurs to participate at GFS 2019

By Wam

The Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, has called on UAE-based female-owned start-ups that operate in the technology and innovation sectors to apply to be one of ten SBWC-sponsored showcase pods at GITEX Future Stars,GFS, 2019.

The fastest growing global start-up event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, GFS will take place from 6th to 9th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The SBWC, an affiliate of Women Advancement Establishment,NAMA, is participating in GFS for the fourth consecutive year. It is part of the entity’s continuous efforts to highlight the skills of women entrepreneurs by allowing them to showcase their ideas, innovations and products.

Registration is now open and will close on 9th August 9. The ten chosen start-ups and entrepreneurs will be showcased at the upcoming edition.

However, the participants have to meet certain criteria. The businesses/ideas should be UAE-based, have an element of technology, innovation and functionality, and must support a social, cultural or environmental cause.

Selected start-ups will compete in the third largest pitch fund, the GITEX Supernova Challenge with a total cash prize of $200,000. Of this prize money, $ 100,000 will be split among the 10 categories, with winners in each category getting $ 10,000 each. The Supernova Competition will carry a separate prize money of $ 100,000, in which the 10 chosen start-ups will also be able to participate.

Sheikha Hind Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said, "This year, SBWC is collaborating with GFS as its ‘Women in Tech Partner’ and is the official sponsors of the Women in Tech category. We actively work towards increasing the entry of female-led businesses and start-ups in non-traditional fields like technology."