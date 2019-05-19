Scholars, guests of UAE President visit Wahat Al Karama

By WAM

A delegation of prominent Islamic scholars today visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark commemorating the UAE’s brave soldiers who lost their lives while serving the nation.

The scholars, accompanied by Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director of the Preaching Department at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Awqaf, are being hosted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The guests were taken on a tour around Wahat Al Karama, covering the Memorial, Memorial Plaza and the Pavilion of Honour, at the centre of which is a composition of seven imposing, transparent glass panels, representing the seven emirates, surrounded by a pool of slowly-moving water. The Pavilion also houses large aluminum plates, among which are inscribed the names of the UAE’s heroes and verses from the Qur’an.

They hailed the spectacle of using 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen and women who protect them.

Wahat Al Karama is symbolically located between the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the General Headquarters of the UAE Armed Forces, and built to reflect the UAE’s values of dignity, unity, pride, and solidarity.