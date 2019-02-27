School in Dubai raises over Dh333,000 to support two schools in Nepal, Cambodia

By Wam

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced that the Dubai-based Millennium School, has raised AED 333,996 towards supporting the organisation’s ‘Adopt a School’ initiative.

The amount, collected over an entire year through student-led activities within the school, will contribute to supporting the construction of two schools in Nepal and Cambodia and supplying these schools with books, gender specific latrines, as well as conducting teacher training and adult literacy programmes, among other activities.

The Adopt a School initiative in Nepal includes the construction of a three-classroom school over a year, and 18 months of adult education and literacy classes. It is expected to directly benefit 90 students, three teachers and 60 women, and indirectly benefit 300 adults, teachers and officials.

The initiative in Cambodia includes the construction of a four-classroom school over 3 to 6 months, in addition to an 18-month adult education and literacy programme. It is set to directly benefit 200 children of primary and secondary school-age (of which 50 percent will be girls), at least two teachers and additional native teachers, and indirectly benefit the wider village community, which will have access to the school facilities for literacy and numeracy courses.

Commenting on the successful partnership with the school, Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said, "We are very grateful to the Millennium School for its generous contribution and its continuous commitment to Dubai Cares and the cause we both are equally committed to. The success of this initiative stems from the overwhelming enthusiasm and generosity of the students, parents and staff across an entire year. I have been privileged to engage with the students and witness their sheer energy and passion, and this is something I personally as well as this nation truly treasure."

This initiative, he said, also reflects the dynamism and selflessness of the UAE community, and underscores the public confidence in our programmes.

All students, teachers and staff members have participated in fund-raising activities throughout the year, especially during the school’s Winter Carnival, held in partnership with Dubai Cares, which unites the school community towards charity in a fun and highly expected yearly event.

For his part, Ambika Gulati, Principal of the Millennium School, stated, "We are proud to provide an environment that continuously nurtures mindful global citizens. Year after year, we place increased importance on fundraising events such as the Winter Carnival, Book Sale and Souq Day, because they effectively spread awareness among our students about the needs of less fortunate children and instill in them the spirit of giving through donations or entrepreneurship."

The Millennium School - a Gems school - had already raised funds in 2017 for the Dubai Cares initiative, contributing to the construction of three schools in Senegal, Nepal and Malawi.