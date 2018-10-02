School transport offences drop 79.4% in Dubai

By WAM

Offences recorded by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in the school transport sector during the current academic year, 2018/2019, have receded by almost 79.4 percent compared to the same period in the previous academic year, 2017-2018.

Such a result is attributed to the intensive campaign of RTA’s Transport Activities Monitoring Department on school buses operating in the Emirate at the start of the new academic year.

"We are thrilled with this significant drop in the number of offences reported in the school transport sector, which has plunged by 79.4 percent compared to last academic year," said Mohammed Waleed Nabhan, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

Nabhan credited such a drop to the increase of RTA’s awareness effort this year targeting school transport operators and the relentless follow-up with schools management in cooperation with RTA.

"The inspection campaigns launched at the start of each academic year illustrate RTA’s commitment to the safety and security of students of different ages, commuting daily on school buses. These buses are subjected to rigorous safety and quality standards in line with the best global practices in transport industry," he noted.

"RTA is always keen on the safety of its public transport riders including students using buses affiliated to other entities. Represented by the Public Transport Agency, RTA is responsible for regulating and enforcing the Law governing the school transport sector in the Emirate of Dubai. This law has been introduced to protect the life and safety of different age groups and ensure the implementation of world-class quality standards in this regard," concluded the Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring.