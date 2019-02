By Wam

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned sea-goers in the Arabian Gulf and ??Oman Sea about the disturbance due to fresh Northwesterly winds that turn Northeasterly on the Arabian Gulf, while being Northwesterly and turning to Easterly on ??Oman Sea and with speed up to 45 km/h in both.

In a statement issued today, the NCM said that the wave height is expected to be between six to eight feet, reaching seven feet in depth in both, until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.