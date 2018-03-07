SEC values Sharjah Ruler’s housing aid for beneficiaries

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a meeting at the Office of the Ruler in Sharjah, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key government issues and reviewed infrastructure development projects and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life to citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Council thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for guiding the increase in the value of housing support for citizens in Sharjah to AED800,000, in continuation of his vision to provide a happy life and ease the financial burden on families.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the Civil Aviation Department in Sharjah 2017, the statistics of passenger traffic, air cargo traffic growth and air transport agreements signed by the department during the past year and the achievements of its various sections related to civil aviation.

Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, said that the report is in line with the vision and mission of the department to achieve leadership in the aviation sector according to the latest global standards.

The Council was briefed on the Sharjah Education Council's proposal to establish the Sharjah Centre for Educational Development. Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Educational Council, pointed out that the forward-looking project for the future of education in the emirate is in line with Sharjah's vision of human development through the development and diversification of education systems.

The Council listened to a detailed report on a study to protect the areas affected by the flow of valleys and torrents in the city of Kalba. Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture, reviewed the study carried out by the department in co-operation with the Department of Town Planning and Survey and the Municipality of Kalba, regarding the impact of the flow of drugs on a number of areas in the city of Kalba due to heavy rainfall.

Al Naqbi pointed out that the study included a scientific survey and field visits to cites affected by the floods, through a series of reforms and the development of future solutions to avoid them in the coming years.

The Council discussed the proposals submitted by the Department of Town Planning and Survey on the development of truck traffic on the external roads of Sharjah. It was also briefed by Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, on the proposals prepared by the department to solve the problem of traffic congestion resulting from the accumulation of trucks.

The Council also reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by Sheikh Sultan.

Before the meeting concluded, the Council was briefed on the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s 12th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 8th March, 2018, to discuss the strategy of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department.