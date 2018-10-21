Second package of Ajman Vision 2021 approved

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, has approved the second package of the Ajman Vision 2021 during a meeting with the Vision's teamwork.

The second package of the Vision 2021 strategic plan includes 14 indices and strategic objectives divided into four key pillars: A better place to Live, Excellent government, Green economy, and Vibrant community.

Sheikh Ammar heard a presentation from the Vision team led by Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the emirate's Executive Council, on the second package of indices and a review of the first package which H.H. approved in June 2018.

Sheikh Ammar said, ''Ajman government believes in effective government work that is aligned with the national agenda so as to bring happiness to future generations.'' The emirate’s development will be centred on four pillars creating a happy society, building a green economy, promoting governmental excellence and spirit of the union.