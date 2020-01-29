Secretariat General of Arab League wraps up meetings in Dubai

By Dubai Media Office

The meetings of the Secretariat General of the Arab League held at the Dubai Press Club’s new headquarters concluded today. The Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council approved a set of recommendations issued during the meetings of the Arab Electronic Media Committee and Permanent Arab Media Committee held from 12-16 January in Dubai.

The meetings were held under the chairmanship of Qais Al Azzawi, Ambassador, Assistant Secretary-General and Supervisor of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Fawzi Al Ghweil, Director of Technical Administration of the Arab League's Council of Arab Information Ministers and Member of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council, apart from representatives of member states of the Arab League and media organisations.

The Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council ratified a number recommendations including assigning Arab League missions abroad with the task of clarifying the situation regarding occupied Arab lands and the Judaization of Jerusalem to international media; exposing the crimes of Israeli forces against journalists and Arab media; and intensifying media coverage to support the Palestinian cause.

It also ratified the report and recommendations of a workshop held in Dubai in November 2019 to discuss the role of the media in fighting hate speech and combating terrorism, as well as promoting a moderate religious discourse. The workshop assigned the Secretariat General with following up on the implementation of the recommendations. The Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council approved Iraq’s request to permanently host the workshop, which also seeks to enhance the role of media in promoting a moderate religious discourse.

Furthermore, The Executive Office of the Council ratified the implementation of the code of conduct for media aimed at promoting accuracy and objectivity in news coverage, as well as upholding tolerance and combating hate speech. It also approved the recommendations of the second meeting of experts tasked with developing the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030 and assigned the Secretariat General to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations.

The concluding meeting of the Executive Office of Arab Information Ministers Council also ratified the recommendations of the 15th session of the Arab Electronic Media Committee (AEMC), and approved two projects presented by the Arab Commission for Satellite Broadcasting. It also approved the code of conduct for online media developed by the Arab League in partnership with academics and experts. The Technical Administration of the Arab League's Council of Arab Information Ministers was tasked with circulating the code among member countries.

The Executive Council meeting also approved Bahrain’s request to host a research session about ‘Media Education’ scheduled for the first half of 2020, and Saudi Arabia’s proposal to create a task force for developing a unified strategy to deal with international companies. The Executive Office also approved a recommendation for taking initiatives to convey an accurate image of Arab countries in international media.

The meetings of the Secretariat General of the Arab League formed part of the year-long celebrations organised to mark Dubai’s selection as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020. DPC, in partnership with the Secretariat General of the Arab League and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, hosted three meetings of the Secretariat General of the Arab League from 12-16 January. These included the meetings of the Arab Electronic Media Committee, the 94th ordinary session of the Standing Committee for Arab Media and the 12th regular session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

