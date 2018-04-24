SEDD completes e-linking with Ministry of Economy

Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, confirmed that it has successfully completed the electronic linking project with the Ministry of Economy in the National Economic Registry project.

The process will help in creating an accurate, comprehensive and immediate business database that will enhance the capabilities of knowledge-based economy in the country. Also, the National Economic Registry will serves diverse and multi-stakeholder groups such as government agencies, businessmen, investors and consumers both inside and outside the country.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the unified registry project emphasises the continuous and advanced relationship which benefits from mutual benefit and enhances partnership opportunities and business development, thus serving strategic plans and increasing performance.

From his side, Ali Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of IT Department at SEDD, said that SEDD’s contribution at the National Economic Registry project comes within the governmental accelerator initiatives is an important step in developing the performance of our cadres through mutual work with many federal and local government agencies.

He added that such achievement comes under the guidance of UAE Cabinet and falls within the path of smart services, one of the paths of action emanating from the meetings of September 2017 government. In addition, the government’s efforts comes within the context of the National Economic Registry project aim to enhance the country’s keens in enhancing the economic competitiveness of the UAE and ensuring its economic leadership, thus attracting more investments.

The service will contribute to linking the electronic systems in the economic departments, chambers of commerce and industry and local municipalities in each Emirate with a centralised system of the Ministry of Economy to provide a unified register for investors at the level of the country.