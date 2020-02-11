Seventh edition of Dubai Food Festival set to kick off on 26 February

By Dubai Media Office

The culinary capital of the Middle East, Dubai, is gearing up to host the seventh edition of the region’s biggest citywide celebration of food, Dubai Food Festival (DFF), from 26 February – 14 March.

The citywide culinary extravaganza will be a feast for the senses, with a delicious array of food on offer to suit every taste bud and budget. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 18-day festival will offer an appealing range of mouth-watering events including annual favourites: Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences.

During DFF, diners in the city will be able to seek out authentic dishes hidden in the city’s bustling streets, and try out the newest food concepts in Dubai, as well as masterclasses, chef’s tables and unique dining experiences – all available for a limited period only. Plus, appearances by celebrity chefs, cooking competitions, one-time only promotions in malls across the city and much more!

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said, “Now in its seventh year, Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is a magnificent platform for the city to demonstrate what it has to offer when it comes to food. A powerful name in the industry, the festival showcases Dubai as a gastronomy leader on the world map.

For 2020, we are set to continue delivering on the DFF concepts that put it firmly on the annual calendar – plus new initiatives to celebrate the citywide event. We look forward to welcoming both residents and tourists, of all nationalities and cultures from across the world to celebrate Dubai Food Festival 2020.”

From street food to fine dining, mass events to retail offers, DFF has something for everyone. Highlights of the 2020 festival will include:

Etisalat Beach Canteen (26 February – 14 March)

The festival’s flagship event, Etisalat Beach Canteen, will return to Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, and showcase some of Dubai’s best food concepts. The pop-up event will also feature entertainment and a dedicated family area. The free-to-attend space will be perfect for a family day out – little ones will be sure to love the wide range of fun activities in a dedicated kid’s zone, while foodies can take part in cooking workshops and attend live cooking sessions at the beachside theatre. There will also be a gaming square and sports court to add to the fun!

Dubai Restaurant Week (5 – 14 March)

Dubai Restaurant Week will see 35 of Dubai’s most in-demand restaurants come together for 10 days to offer diners carefully curated two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner menus. The specially curated menus will feature the restaurants’ most irresistible dishes, catering to more than 18 cuisines city-wide. This year, diners will be able to choose from a selection of restaurants including those by award winning chefs such as Paru by Michelin-star chef Akira Back, COYA, Hell’s Kitchen, Scalini and many more. Prices will range, with lunch prices starting from AED 75, and dinner from AED 150.

Hidden Gems (26 February – 14 March)

Away from the main streets of Dubai are a whole host of hidden culinary hot spots that are yet to be discovered. DFF’s Hidden Gems allows curious culinary fans the chance to indulge at the top hidden food hot spots in the city. These undiscovered culinary gems will offer incredible authentic tastes and a vibrant atmosphere at pocket-friendly prices. Foodies across Dubai will have the chance to vote and select the 10 best Hidden Gems of Dubai. Voting will open on February 16 and the winners will be announced on March 14.

Foodie Experiences (26 February – 14 March)

After the hugely successful launch of Foodie Experiences at last year’s DFF, the concept is back for 2020, and will deliver unique, one-of-a-kind food adventures. Foodie Experiences will feature masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining in unique venues.

Experiential dining concepts will be held across the city at venues including an organic tasting tour and farm dinner at Emirates Bio Farm, which will treat diners to flavours from the field whilst learning about organic and sustainable farming. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) will also host a dinner under the stars in the stunning Al Fahidi District in Old Dubai with a delicious menu of authentic Emirati cuisine.

Chef’s table events and interactive masterclasses will be available to book at some of Dubai’s most iconic restaurants, including Zhen Wei, BB Social Dining and Tresind Studio, and many more.

Designed for residents, tourists and families alike – DFF 2020 promises a memorable, exciting and educating festival, celebrating the best of food in the city – which cannot be found elsewhere on the annual calendar. With a list of events, offers and special promotions to be announced, diners in the city should keep their eyes peeled for a whole host of foodie surprises still to come. The line-up includes Taste of Dubai which will be returning for its 13th year from 12 to 14 March with its signature line-up of food creations, celebrity chefs and family-friendly entertainment.

For more information and a full update on DFF activities, visit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/dff or @DubaiFoodFest and #DubaiFoodFest.

