SEWA reduces tariff in 'freehold' housing for residents

By Wam

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has announced the reduction and standardisation of electricity consumption charges collected in the category of 'freehold' and resident housing, which are owned by non-citizens.

SEWA will cancel "fixed electricity fees" that are currently applied at the rate of 45 fils per kilowatt, as it was reduced by 37.7 per cent for a large number of subscribers and return to the slide system and applied only to the residential groups of apartments and houses, starting from the bill of January 2019, similar to the Federal Electricity and Water Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, said that the decision was taken in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance, noting the keenness of the Authority to carry out ongoing studies and compare with local and international bodies to provide the best services to customers.

He added that the total number of clients covered by the initiative exceeds 50,000 in Sharjah, pointing out that more than 90 per cent of customers updated their data and will benefit from this initiative.