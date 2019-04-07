SEWA reveals plan to deliver services within 3 hours

By WAM

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has unveiled its strategic plan to deliver electricity, water and gas services in the Free Zone and residential areas within three hours of completion of the building and completion of procedures, as part of the authority's vision for 2020.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, pointed out that the infrastructure of energy and water is one of the most important elements of attracting investment and economic development of the Emirate of Sharjah so that this investment becomes essential to make the economy more efficient and increase production capacity.

Al Leem stressed that SEWA operates under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop its projects and facilitate the procedures and provide all the necessary capabilities to consolidate the status of Sharjah as a global investment destination.