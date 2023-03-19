Shamma Al Mazrui highlights pivotal role of youth in global climate action

By WAM

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, reaffirmed the UAE's leadership's belief in the pivotal role of youth in global climate action.

In an interview on the sidelines of “Road to COP28” activities held in Expo Dubai, Al Mazrui said that the UAE's leadership also believes in the ability of youth to provide innovative visions to find solutions to tackle climate change, which poses a multifaceted challenge to humanity.

She stressed that the UAE's championing a climate pioneer role for youth for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties since its inception, puts youth at the centre of the event and presents the UAE model that enables youth to lead climate action to the world and makes it accessible to all, calling for the role of climate pioneer for youth to become fixed in future versions of the COP.

Al Mazrui explained that youths have always emphasised their desire to actively participate, and therefore the COP28 edition in the UAE will focus on achieving changes in the conference that will ensure their central participation in the annual global climate event.

She further underscored the importance of achieving sustainable balance between economic development and energy transition, pointing out that the UAE encourages the exchange of experiences, expertise and knowledge to enhance and accelerate climate action.

The Road to COP28 event witnessed the launch of the “International Youth Climate Delegate Programme” by the COP28 UAE Presidency, with the aim of enabling youth to effectively participate in the works and operations of the conference.

