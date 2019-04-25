Sharjah aims to build a bright future for younger generation: Jawaher Al Qasimi

By Wam

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SCFA, stressed the need to invest in the education of the younger generation to ensure a world based on open dialogue and understanding.

H.H. made the statement during her visit to the ongoing Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, SCRF 2019, at the Sharjah Expo Center, and also participated in a number of the workshops and recreational activities.

"With each edition of SCRF, Sharjah reaffirms the vision and leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as reflected in our commitment to the younger generation, and emphasises the important responsibility our children have to lead the cultural journey of Sharjah and the UAE. They must be given opportunities to emerge as true partners and contributors, for they are our future and the ones who will carry our message to the world," Her Highness said.

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is the leading event in the UAE, as well as the region, and promises fun-filled entertainment, as well as cultural education for children. It aims to broaden the knowledge and experience of children and parents in arts, sciences and literature, in collaboration with a host of institutions, associations and centres involved in children’s education and development.