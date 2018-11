By Wam

The Sharjah Airport celebrated Oman’s 48th National Day with Omani passengers.

Sharjah Airport staff greeted Omani passengers visiting UAE with souvenirs and flowers, offering them hospitality and extending their felicitations on the important occasion, observed on November 18th.

The passengers said they appreciated the warm reception and were delighted by the staff’s good gesture, which underscores the depth of the brotherly ties and friendship between the UAE and Oman.