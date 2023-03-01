Sharjah announces traffic fine discount if paid within 60 days of violation

By E247

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired, on Tuesday morning, in the office of His Highness the Ruler, the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council issued a decision regulating the percentage of exemption from traffic violations in the Emirate of Sharjah, and aims to establish a mechanism that contributes to regulating the use of discount services from the value of violations and early payment, and to enhance compliance with traffic laws.

According to the decision, which will be implemented from April 1, 2023, perpetrators of traffic violations will be exempted by 35% if they are paid within 60 days from the date of committing the violation, and the scope of exemption includes a financial fine, a vehicle reservation allowance, and all delay fines, if any.

The motorists of traffic violations are exempted by 25% upon payment, after 60 days have passed, and before one year has passed from the date of committing the violation, and the scope of exemption includes the financial fine only.

According to the decision, the payment of the financial fine for the violation of vehicle impoundment will be made in full, if the violator paid after one year has passed from the date of committing the traffic violation.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at strengthening the stability of the Emirati family and providing sources of decent living, the Council approved the first batch of beneficiaries of residential and investment lands for the year 2023, with a total of 1,500 beneficiaries.

The plots of land were distributed among the cities and regions of the emirate, including 765 residential, and 735 “commercial and industrial” investments, after the beneficiaries fulfilled the conditions.

The Council discussed the project to expand the scope of the Sharjah Healthy City Program in the emirate, which aims to implement the standards of the Global Healthy Cities Programme, achieve sustainable development goals related to health and environmental systems, and enhance partnership with government institutions and health authorities to improve the quality of services.

The report included Sharjah's experience in joining the Healthy Cities Network, global standards for joining and procedures for their application, and effective partnerships with international health organizations.

The Council directed the continuation of work, in accordance with the official committees, to study the standards in the cities and regions of the emirate, the rates of their application, and work to improve them, until they are ready to join the global healthy cities network

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.