Sharjah Book Authority announces debut edition of Emirati Book Fair

By WAM

The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, will host the first Emirati Book Fair from 26th to 28th May to promote local books and celebrate Emirati writers.

The fair will be held at the SBA headquarters and see the participation of 22 Emirati publishing houses and several renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals.

Regarding the book fair, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said, "The exhibition is a great opportunity for Emirati writers to share their work and experiences with publishers and the general public. This will be a vibrant three-day platform to reflect on and celebrate our literary talents, history, culture, and heritage. It will also offer key networking opportunities to both authors and publishers, and a chance to share expertise and benefit from each other’s experiences."

The fair will also host the Emirates Publishers Association’s programme, the Manassah platform, which will showcase more than 1,000 titles by 13 publishers and bring together visitors through seminars and discussion panels that will host many creative and talented Emirati authors.

The three-day event, developed in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to annually mark 26th May as Emirati Writer’s Day, will also be part of the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 celebrations.

"This exhibition furthers our strategy to nurture Emirati writers and intellectuals, and highlight their achievements to book lovers across Sharjah and the UAE. It is a promising event to learn about novels, poetry, and prose, shining a spotlight on the authentic culture of the UAE and introducing visitors to the creative Emiratis behind these works that are being celebrated on the occasion of Emirati Writer’s Day," noted Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Fairs and Festivals at the SBA.