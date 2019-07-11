Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to launch 4th Al Dhaid Dates Festival

By Wam

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising the 4th Al Dhaid Dates Festival, which will be hosted by the new Al Dhaid Expo Centre from 24th to 27th July, 2019.

The festival, which is expected to receive many members of the public and offer various activities, is a forum for exchanging expertise and knowledge among experts in growing dates, as well as for promoting and preserving the best varieties of dates, and caring for palm trees.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Chamber, explained that the chamber’s organisational, logistical and promotional efforts are taking place to ensure that the festival can achieve its goals, as part of its strategy to make the festival a leading national programmes, inspired by the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to consolidate the historic stature of palm trees.

He added that the festival’s organising committee is working hard to guarantee its success and promote the chamber’s efforts to develop the economy of Al Dhaid while affirming that it aims to make the festival’s a seasonal platform for encouraging palm owners to care for their products and attract investors.

Mohammed Misbah Al Tunaiji, Director of the Sharjah Chamber’s Branch in Al Dhaid and General Coordinator of the Festival, highlighted the preparations at the festival’s new site at the Al Dhaid Expo Centre, to keep pace with the expected increase in numbers of participants and visitors.

The festival’s fourth edition will include many activities, including a date inspection competition, the biggest clump of dates competition, the lemon competition, and the most beautiful date basket competition for women, he added.