By Wam

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has completed the development of Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Midfa Square, transforming it into an intersection with modern light signals, at a total cost of AED37 million.

The intersection, which opened on Tuesday will allow a smoother flow of traffic, and is part of SRTA’s ongoing development projects that address traffic congestion, provide safe and smooth traffic movement, increase road capacity, as well as upgrade the city's infrastructure.