Sharjah Consultative Council discusses SPSA’s policy

By Wam

As part of its 15 meeting of the fourth Ordinary Session of the 9th Legislative Chapter, the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, discussed the policy of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA, stressing on its significant role in guaranteeing the highest standards of safety.

Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, chairperson of the council presided over the meeting in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA.

During the meeting, Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla stressed in her opening speech the Council’s keenness to give the Authority the utmost importance in line with its vital role aiming at providing the best services in accordance with the highest standards of safety, ensuring raising public awareness, and developing the safety among individuals and all sectors of society.

Reviewing Authority’s various services provided to the public, Sheikh Khalid has highlighted the SCC’s crucial role in communicating with various government departments and several citizens, aiming to enhance the urban development through achieving the highest levels of public safety for residents and employees in the emirate and providing all means of protection, in line with the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Briefing the attendees on the SPSA’s main objectives and competences, Sheikh Khalid also reviewed the efforts of the Authority during the past year and the first quarter of this year, to achieve safety and safety standards.

Concluding the meeting, Khawla Abdulrahman announced that the next session will be held next Thursday to discuss the Council’s draft recommendations on the policy of Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority in the emirate of Sharjah.