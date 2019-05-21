Sharjah Consultative Council Elections Committee holds first meeting

By Wam

During the first meeting of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council elections held on Monday, members discussed the action plan and mechanisms for the next election, together with key tasks and ways to strengthen the parliamentary process in the emirate.

Apart from a review of the 2015-2016 Consultative Council elections, the main functions of the committee, as stated in Article No. 08 of Emiri Decree No. 59 for the year 2015, and the formation of sub-committees of the Sharjah Consultative Council elections were also discussed.

Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Legal Counsel and Director-General of the Legal Department of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, stressed the committee's keenness to organise the elections in a transparent and objective manner, in accordance with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Expressing his appreciation over the response of candidates and voters in the previous election, he called for more interaction and participation this time around.

During the meeting, held at the office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the committee thanked His Highness for his continuous support and keenness to consolidate the Shura principle and continue the electoral process in the Emirate.

At the end of the meeting, the members discussed the proposed timing for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections which are to be held within a period of approximately one year.

The meeting was attended by members Dr. Mohamed Obaid Al Kaabi, President of Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance; Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Head of Sharjah Municipal Affairs and Agriculture Department and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council; Sultan bin Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Colonel Omar Sultan Abu Al-Zoud, Representative of Sharjah Police General Directorate, as well as Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and Yousef Hassan Al Ali, Rapporteur of the Committee.

The Sharjah Consultative Council elections are held every four years. Last time around, the participation rate hit 67 percent at the level of the emirate and the number of members of the Electoral Commission comprised 24,952 voters. As many as 16,966 citizens voted, resulting in 21 winners from among 195 candidates.