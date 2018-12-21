Sharjah CP honours sponsors, partners and delegations of 'Al Amal Camp 29'

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has highlighted the unlimited support and generous patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and paying particular attention to People of Determination (people with disabilities and special needs), which contributes in promoting the role of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, and developing its services for this segment of society.

He made these remarks during a ceremony on Thursday, honouring the sponsors, partners, participating delegations and organising committees of the 29th Al Amal Camp, which is organised by the SCHS, under the theme 'Let us Talk about Disability'.

Sharjah Crown Prince also praised the significant role of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, stressing on its distinguished efforts in providing rehabilitation and training for people of determination, in line with the emirate of Sharjah’s strategy to promote the sustainable development in the society, ensuring the emirate’s status as an example and model of Age-Friendly Cities.

He lauded the success and achievements of Al Amal Camp 29, which represents a great opportunity for volunteers who want to work with persons with disabilities and gain experience in this field, ensuring their development at various levels. Sharjah Crown Prince also affirmed the Camp's importance in raising people's awareness of disability.

He stressed that the solidarity among all the society’s sectors will serve to achieve the desired objectives. Sharjah Crown Prince has stressed that the Al Amal Camp 29, aiming to delight children with disabilities and reveal their talents, discusses the future of persons with disabilities.

After the rendition of the UAE National Anthem, the volunteer Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, delivered the SCHS’s speech, during which she praised the keen patronage and great support of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, to support and empower people with disabilities in all areas. Al Suwaidi also highlighted the importance of encouraging the inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

The honorees include the Sharjah Police, Sharjah Municipality (SM), United Arab Emirates University- Al Ain Branch, the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sharjah Co-op Society, GIBCA Group, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Media Corporation, and Dubai Media Incorporated.

Sharjah Crown Prince also honoured the delegations participating in Al Amal Camp 29, including: the Republic of Turkey, the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates; as well as honouring several volunteers from the Camp’s committees.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality; as well as a number of senior officials.