Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council, at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs; including issuing a number of laws and resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council approved the proposal to exempt the projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to support pioneering Entrepreneurs, RUWAD, from the fees, for a further two-year period.

The Council adopted the final account of the Government of Sharjah in 2018, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department, reviewed the final report, which included the executive summary, expenditures and revenues, classification of expenditure and the final account of the government agencies and independent entities.

The Council’s members have also expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Department's work team for their distinguished efforts aiming to prepare the general budget of the Government of Sharjah.

It further discussed the draft resolution on the organisation of the recreational fishing in the Emirate of Sharjah. After discussing the articles and items of the resolution, the Council directed to adopt them and include them in the draft resolution.

The SEC also covered a number of development proposals submitted by the Prevention and Safety Authority, which will provide the highest standards of security and safety in various buildings and sites. The Council directed to coordination with the concerned authorities on the proposals.

As part of the session, the Council was briefed on the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s 19th meeting of the ordinary session of the 9th legislative Chapter, which will be held on Thursday, 13th June, and on the decrees issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.