Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until end of April

By WAM

The Sharjah Executive Council announced on Sunday that it will extend the suspension of all social and sporting events and celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities, until the end of April.

The decision comes as part of preventive and precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The provisions of the decision shall be implemented as of 1st April 2020, and up until the end of April 2020, and extendable if needed.

