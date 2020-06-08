Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID-19 before returning to offices

By WAM

All Sharjah government employees are getting tested for COVID-19 before returning back to offices, according to a statement by the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources.

The testing will be conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention through the Sharjah Medical District and will cover all Emirati and resident employees set to return to offices. They will be examined in a dedicated screening facility already established at the premises of the Sharjah Chess Club for this purpose.

"The move falls in line with the directives of the H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to ensure the highest level of safety and protection in the emirate of Sharjah," said Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources.

A maximum of 200 employee are examined a day as per a schedule already prepared for the purpose to ensure the application of all relevant precautionary measures, including physical distancing of 2 metres and wearing of face masks and gloves.

"The screening facility has started receiving the Sharjah Government employees to take their vitals and test them for the early detection of the COVID-19 from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 noon, according to a testing schedule already prepared for this purpose," Bin Khadim explained.

