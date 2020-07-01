Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 exhibition space sold out

By WAM

The Sharjah Book Authority has announced that the entirety of the 14,625 sqm exhibitor space at the Sharjah Expo Centre has been sold out, with thousands of purchases by publishers from across the world for the 2020 edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, which is scheduled for November.

For industry professionals worldwide, SIBF is a key opportunity to tap into both the commercial and customer potential of the Middle East and Asia regions. All exhibition spaces were sold out since the fair’s organisers opened registration this February, which testifies both the cultural and market appeal of this 11-day event.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said, "For the past 38 years, we have been promoting knowledge and culture by hosting the Sharjah International Book Fair in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Today, SIBF is a major event on the global publishing industry calendar. Each year, it is a focal point for publishers, writers and thinkers from around 80 countries worldwide who deem it imperative to participate, explore new opportunities and showcase their products and services to millions of fair visitors."

"It is heartening to receive such strong industry support even in these challenging times, which drives us to host an exceptional edition this year to continue benefitting both the reader as well as local, regional and global publishing markets," he added.

Reiterating the power of knowledge and education in offering solutions for challenges of every kind, he said, "By hosting this SIBF 2020, we renew our commitment to Sharjah’s cultural message that emphasises the empowerment of communities through reading, literacy and knowledge."

Alongside publishers, several government and semi-government entities, rights agents and other industry professionals, educational and cultural institutions, public libraries, research centres, education service providers, university libraries, as well as local and international media will make an appearance at SIBF 2020. Staying true to tradition, the fair will have spaces dedicated for literary discussions, workshops, creative and artistic events, in addition to areas designated for managerial, administrative, and technical personnel who will communicate with publishers and facilitate their participation.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.