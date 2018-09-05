Sharjah International Book Fair to open October 31

By Wam

The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced that the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, is set to take place from 31st October to 10th November.

The Sharjah Expo Centre will host the 37th edition and witness the participation of leading Arab and international writers, artists, intellectuals, cultural personalities, chefs and performers who will fill the SIBF’s 11-day itinerary with a variety of exciting discussions, debates, literary seminars, poetry readings, workshops for children and adults, cultural shows, edutainment exercises, and more.

This edition of the SIBF attracts over 1,000 publishers from around the world who are expected to bring to the fair a host of literary, scientific and academic publications in different languages.

Announcing the 37th edition of the SIBF, Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the SBA, said, "The fair is much more than an annual 11-day fair. It is now an essential component of the world’s collective sociocultural memory. The SIBF is a unique experience for everyone who visits or is part of the fair there are those who buy their first book, some others visit to enhance cultural relations, and some come searching for the author who changed their life. The SIBF is a valuable opportunity for parents to ignite in their children a fondness for books and reading, and inspire a curiosity among them to learn about the world they live in."

Al Ameri noted that the SIBF is an annual opportunity for people to be introduced to a one-of-a-kind cultural extravaganza where people representing nationalities and ethnicities from around the world get together to share their experiences and explore other cultures. In doing so, the SIBF extends Sharjah’s efforts to build strong bridges of communication with the world, he emphasised.

"The whole world is eager in anticipation, which clearly reflects the place the SIBF occupies in people’s hearts, and the role it has played in elevating Sharjah’s efforts to foster culture. The Sharjah International Book Fair is inspired by the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which is exemplified by his words, ‘Book fairs are an oasis of knowledge and enlightenment, which must be developed and be available to all.’ "The SIBF’s new edition follows the SBA’s efforts at the local and international levels to forge partnerships and enhance relations with cultural entities and publishers from around the world. The SBA has fostered successful cultural relationships with Europe, Asia and Latin America by participating at their book fairs as well as key forums and international conferences. Sharjah was selected as a special guest at the Paris International Book Fair last year, the Guest of Honour at the Sao Paulo International Book this year, and will be playing the same role at the New Delhi International Book Fair next year," he said in conclusion.