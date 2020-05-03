Sharjah Islamic Bank distributes Ramadan aid to 4,000 families affected by COVID-19

By WAM

Sharjah Islamic Bank, in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International, launched a Ramadan Community Initiative "Mirk at the door of your home", distributing meals to approximately 4,000 families affected by COVID-19.

The initiative was launched on the first day of the holy month and involved the distribution of the Ramadan Mir boxes to affected families. Each box is filled with basic necessities including rice, sugar, salt, oil, flour, milk, wheat, lentils and other items.

Each year, during the holy month of Ramadan Sharjah Islamic Bank, collaborates with several charitable organisations, as part of its corporate social responsibility to serve members of the society. Based on the values of giving, the bank is extremely committed to the approach of promoting charitable causes.

As part of the initiative, the bank follows strict health guidelines to ensure the preparation of food items and packages them in compliance to highest standards of safety and precautions. All packages are thoroughly screened before being dispatched to families living in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

In addition, the bank, in coordination with the Sharjah Charity International, provided daily Iftar meals to 500 students from Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, in addition to distributing 500 daily Iftar meals across workers ’accommodations at the Sharjah Airport Free Zone.

