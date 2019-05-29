Sharjah Municipality warns against pesticides without a license

By Wam

Sharjah Municipality warned against dealing with unlicensed pesticides companies, whose owners leave their advertisements at the door of houses announcing the provision of these services and the use of unlicensed pesticides leading to poisoning or death sometimes, and therefore the Municipality calls on members to contact them always on number 993 to inquire about licensed companies or by visiting their website.

Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, affirmed that maintaining the health and safety of the residents of the emirate is a priority for their work, as well as ensuring the safety of family members and not endangering their lives and maintaining public health, by tightening the control of companies that practice the spraying of pesticides in the home, to reduce the risk of indiscriminate use, and obliges all companies concerned to extract the certificate of practising the profession issued by the municipality and to obtain a commercial license from the Sharjah Economic Development Department to avoid exposure to violation.

He pointed out that in the case of monitoring companies that carry out this activity without a license are taking the necessary measures against them, noting that the public awareness and commitment to the instructions and advice issued by the municipality, and the ongoing campaigns to raise awareness of the risk of dealing with unlicensed companies, achieved positive results in the reduction or even non-occurrence of such irregularities.