Sharjah Museums Authority marks International Museums Day with online exhibition of young artists’ works

By WAM

The Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, is displaying various inspiring entries by young artists through its specifically curated digital exhibition, "Museums for Equality: Diversity in Times of Adversity", which celebrates International Museum Day, IMD, that is commemorated annually on 18th May.

The showcased artworks were selected from among submissions of different art forms including painting, photography, digital design, art installation and poetry that were submitted to the SMA following its open call to talented youngsters to share their artistic creations.

Participants from the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, India, Iraq, Palestine, Oman, and Yemen submitted creative works that respond to the IMD's current theme of "Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion" and to the global need for creativity during an international health crisis.

The original submissions, which were created specifically for this exhibition, reflect the SMA’s and the artists’ belief in the role and power of creativity, art and design in bringing people together during this challenging time.

They also communicate the feelings, views and perceptions of the artists during the current situation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Running from 18th May to 31st July, the digital exhibition will mark IMD that has been celebrated by the International Council of Museums since 1977 with a different theme every year to highlight the issues facing museums in society, with this year’s crucial theme corresponding to a worldwide health crisis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.