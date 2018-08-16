Sharjah Police confirm readiness for Eid Al Adha holiday

By Wam

Brigadier-General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has stated that the General Command of Sharjah Police has confirmed their readiness for Eid al-Adha holiday.

The announcement came during a meeting, which was held on Wednesday at the Sharjah Police headquarters in the presence of a number of police officers.

Brig. Gen. bin Amer congratulated the UAE citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing the country further progress and prosperity, and more pride and glory for the Arab and Islamic nations.

The meeting came to complete all security preparations for Eid al-Adha, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and enhancing measures of public safety in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police General Command also called on all segments of society to interact with the police to report any incident or negative phenomenon or any misconduct by calling the Central Operations Room on 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergency cases.