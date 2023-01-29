Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

By WAM

The 41st edition of the Police Shooting Championship, held under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will kick off on Monday at the shooting ranges in Al Khedira camp in Sharjah.

The Championship, which organised by the Police Sports Federation at the Ministry of Interior, will be hosted by the Sharjah Police (SP), and will continue until 9th February.

The event will witness the participation of 450 competitors representing the country's police, and defence and security forces, in addition to Saudi and Bahraini shooting teams.

Brigadier General Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Head of the Police Sports Federation, affirmed that the Ministry of Interior is keen to diversify sporting events and activities in a way that ensures the achievement of the desired strategic goals.

For his part, Brigadier General Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Police Shooting Championship in Sharjah, highlighted that the event will feature 13 teams from the UAE, as well as participation from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

