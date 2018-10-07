Sharjah Police launch online number plate auction

By WAM

The Sharjah Police Headquarters, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, has announced the sale of 77 distinguished vehicle number plates through an online auction, which includes six 3-digit number plates, 35 4-digit plates, and 36 5-digit plates.

The auction on distinguished vehicle number plates from category 3 will be launched on Sunday and will continue until 12th October, 2018. The auction can be accessed through the website of Emirates Auction, which is the leading company in the field of management and organisation of public and online auctions in the Middle East, or through the company’s smartphone application.

Among the most prominent number plates available in the auction are the 3-digit numbers 180, 909, 312; the 4-digit numbers 9999, 1515, 1080, 1990, 9080, 4455, 5040, 2100; and the 5-digit numbers 80000, 14000, 21000, and 90009, in addition to various other distinguished numbers.

Colonel Ali Bualzod, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, stated that the community initiatives of the Sharjah Police will strive to satisfy its customers and the needs of enthusiasts and collectors of distinguished number plates. He added that the proceeds of the auction will be used to launch various development projects that aim to service the community and to enhance the safety and happiness of the emirate. He also praised the efforts of Emirates Auction for their success in organising auctions that have a high level of professionalism, ease and transparency.

Omar Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, expressed his thanks to the Sharjah Police Headquarters for their continued trust in the company’s performance and in the level of services that it offers. He stressed that Emirates Auction is keen to translate its strategic partnership with Sharjah Police by continuing to organise the most successful auctions in accordance with the best international standards and practices, which ensures that it achieves positive results that serve its goals and helps in achieving the satisfaction of its customers.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through "Google Play" or the "Apple Store." Number plates can also be viewed by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service centre that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.