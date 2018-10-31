Sharjah Police launches vehicle plates auction

By Staff

The Sharjah Police Headquarters, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, has announced the launch of a public auction for 56 distinguished vehicle number plates from category 3, which includes a 1 one-digit number plate, 4 two-digit number plates, 15 three-digit number plate, 20 four-digit number plates, and 16 five-digit number plate.

The auction will take place on November 10 at 5:00 pm at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. The number 7 is among the most prominent number plates in this auction as it is the only one-digit number plate available for bidding. Other prominent number plates in the auction include 14, 20, 55, 400, 122, (1700), 7777 and 3311 among others.

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.” Number plates can also be viewed by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service center that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.

Bidder, who are entitled to bid on as many number plates as they want, must also deposit a security check at the time of registration, and must be present well in advance of the start of the auction.