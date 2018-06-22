Sharjah Police organises raffle campaign to encourage public to inspect their vehicles

  Wam
Published

The Department of Licencing Drivers and Vehicles of Sharjah Police has organised a raffle campaign of smart phones for visitors to follow up the procedures for checking and re-registering their vehicles, encouraging them to inspect their vehicles and ensure their validity.

Commenting on this, Lieutenant Col. Humaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Department of Licencing Drivers and Vehicles, said that the campaign comes in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy to control road safety and to enhance the traffic awareness of vehicle drivers.

The campaign, being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the strategic partner ENOC, is launched under the theme, "My Vehicle, My Responsibility".

