Sharjah Police raises AED 25.57 million at a public auction

Sharjah Police has raises AED 25.57 million in a public auction for 55 distinguished number plates of category 3 with the number plate 3 recorded the highest bid in the public auction at AED 9 million The auction, which was organised by Emirates Auction, was held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah on Saturday night.

The 3 vehicle number plates (111-303-3333) that were allocated by Sharjah Police to the The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) , with the goal of supporting the foundation’s global humanitarian projects, managed to raise AED2.82 million, where these number plates 3333,111 and 303 raised AED 1.34 million, AED1.2 million, and AED460,000 respectively.

The number plate 3 recorded the highest bid in the public auction and was sold for AED 9 million. The number plate 30 witnessed the highest number of bids before being sold for AED 3 million, while the number plate 44 recorded a winning bid of AED 2.15 million.

Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, attended the auction.