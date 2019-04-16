Sharjah Police receive 1,394 calls during rainy period

By WAM

The Department of Operations, Traffic and Patrols, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, was able to control traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah during the period of weather fluctuations accompanied by rainfall.

The Central Operations Room received 1,394 telephone calls between criminal and traffic cases.

Lt. Col. Humaid Obaid Mohammed Al Hajri, Deputy Director of Operations Department, said that the Central Operations Room received 862 phone calls from 4:00 pm on Saturday till Sunday to emergency number 999, while 532 received non-emergency calls on 901, which contained general inquiries and police services provided during the same period.

Lt. Col. Al Hajri pointed out that the cases were classified as criminal, traffic, emergency and non-emergency, and that all cases were handled and transferred immediately to the competent authorities according to the type and nature of each case.