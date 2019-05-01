Sharjah Police stress readiness of cannons to announce iftar

By Wam

Lt. Col. Khalid Bal Aswad, head of the security and guards department at special tasks management of Sharjah Police, has confirmed preparations for the holy month of Ramadan through making sure iftar cannons are functional and ready to be fired regularly during the holy month every day at sunset to notify Muslims to break their fast.

Testing of the Ramadan cannons reflects Sharjah Police’s keenness to celebrate this holy occasion with the public. Eleven Ramadan cannons will be operational in various parts of the emirate for the entire month.

The cannons are popular and are regularly used during the holy month of Ramadan, preserving the Arab tradition.