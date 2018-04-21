Sharjah Police to hold charity auction

Sharjah Police Headquarters, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, will organise a charity public auction on 55 distinguished vehicle number plates of category 3. The auction will be held on Saturday evening at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police allocated 3 vehicle number plates (111-303-3333) at the auction for "The Big Heart Foundation," with the goal of supporting the foundation’s humanitarian and developmental projects that serve children and people in need worldwide. The auction comes under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding that was recently signed between the two sides that aims to implement initiatives that enhance the efforts of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of humanitarian work.

The auction, which starts at 4 pm, includes a variety of unique numbers that appeal to the different tastes of buyers of distinguished number plates. Among the most prominent number plates in the auction is the six-figure number plate (100000), in addition to the only single-digit number in the auction (3). The auction will also include 3 double-digit number plates (13-30-44), 9 triple-digit number plates (115 - 131 - 210 - 311 - 456 - 500 - 609 - 696 - 990), 19 four-digit number plates and 19 five-digit number plates.

Emirates Auction, the leading company in the field of management and organization of public and online auctions in the Middle East, expects the auction to witness a high turnout due to the charitable nature of the auction and due to the collection of distinguished numbers that are up for grabs.

All number plates can be found on the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or through its smartphone application. Those wishing to participate in the auction should be present well in advance before the bidding starts to deposit a security check upon registration and to purchase a Dh50 admission ticket to attend the auction. Bidders are entitled to an unlimited number of plates and the auction prices start at the specified nominal value.

The Big Heart foundation, which is under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, is one of the most important humanitarian aid organisations for children in need and their parents in the region and around the world. The foundation provides relief and aid to refugee and displaced children by aiming to provide them with a secure and healthy environment through humanitarian care.

This auction is considered the first initiative of its kind between the Sharjah Police Headquarters and the Big Heart Foundation, in the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between both sides. The MoU includes launching joint projects and initiatives that address the needs of refugees and that provides them with their basic rights, in addition to supporting and aiding children and young adults in places affected by clashes and disasters by helping to provide them with a better life.