Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved on Wednesday 161 employment cases for 75 men and 86 women within the Emirate of Sharjah.

The cases were approved by the Ruler of Sharjah on urgent basis for the humanitarian circumstances of the applicants, who were: 47 cases of orphans – death of the family supporter.

99 cases of low income families – with less than AED 20,000 monthly income.

14 cases of divorcee women – with financial assistance insufficient to provide a dignified life.

1 case of a family supporting wife – due to health conditions of the husband.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Sultan with his caring vision ordered Sharjah to perform a survey for job seekers amongst the citizens of Sharjah.

The survey was performed by Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, DSCD, where the job seekers data were combined, analysed and stored in the data banks of SHRD.