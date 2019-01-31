Sharjah Ruler arrives in Egypt

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today arrived at Cairo International Airport, on a several-day visit to Egypt.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan will pay a visit to a number of scientific centres, institutes, universities and public-benefit corporations, and will meet with senior officials in Egypt to discuss ways to further develop cooperation in the cultural and scientific fields.

The Sharjah Ruler was received at the Cairo International Airport by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department in Sharjah, Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, as well as Egyptian senior officials.