Sharjah Ruler attends 13th Scientific Research Forum

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, on Monday inaugurated the 13th Annual Scientific Research Forum organised by the University under the theme, 'Multidisciplinary Research to maximise Sustainable Impact" at Al Razi Hall in Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at University of Sharjah, UoS.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran. Then, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah delivered the opening speech in which he lauded the efforts and guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to constantly support the University, which contributes in the remarkable development that the UoS has achieved at the regional and international levels.

During his speech, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi stressed that this year's Scientific Research Forum works to meet the requirements of its theme on how to achieve sustainable development through interdisciplinary scientific research, pointing to the University’s efforts in accordance with its vision to consolidate the concept of scientific research through many initiatives and academic programmes.

Al Nuaimi has also praised the increase of the number of University students’ scientific researches, underscoring the significant importance of spreading through these researches in global research platforms.

For his part, Deputy Director of Scientific Research and Graduate Studies, Professor Muammar al-Batayeb stressed that the Forum shed light on how to achieve sustainable development through scientific research.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the Forum’s Sponsor, which is the Sharjah Islamic Bank, and the sponsors of the Sharjah Design and Innovation Award, the Sharjah Economic Development Department and Cosmoplast Industrial.

His Highness also honoured a number of the University’s distinguished professors in the field of scientific research, teaching, and serving the university and the community.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad also honoured the winners of the Sharjah Islamic Bank Award for faculty members in the fields of scientific research, the Sharjah Islamic Bank Award for the students category, and then His Highness honoured the winners of the Sharjah Design and Innovation Award.

He inaugurated the scientific exhibition accompanying the Forum, where he inspected the exhibition and listened to an explanation about the research projects offered by undergraduate and postgraduate students, which will contribute in serving the society as well as His Highness’ inspecting to the latest developments in scientific research.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, His Highness witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the University of Sharjah. The signing ceremony was signed by Hassan Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi.

The MoU highlights two specialised projects relating to research and development, aiming to support the adaptation to climate change, which contributes in promoting the development of infrastructure projects with the best specifications, ensuring the achievement of the effective partnerships between government institutions and scientific institutions.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, officials, members of the University’s Board of Trustees, deputies of directors and a group of professors and students.