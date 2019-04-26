Sharjah Ruler attends DGNT graduation ceremony

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlighted the importance of the "Development of Government Nursery Teachers" (DGNT), stressing the importance of the children’s early years during which they develop their thoughts and build their minds.

This came during a speech H.H. Sheikh Sultan delivered at the graduation ceremony of the third batch of the training programme "Development of Government Nursery Teachers", organised by the Sharjah Education Council in collaboration with the Victoria International School of Sharjah, on Thursday.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan thanked the participants of the programme for their distinguished efforts to improve the mental, intellectual, knowledge and moral levels of several students, underscoring the importance of this training programme for both students and teachers.

He has also called on all members of the training programme and the workers in nurseries to pay attention to the smallest and simplest matters with impure thought that children may not be able to realise its effect, highlighting its negative impact on the innocent minds of children.

The Sharjah Ruler recommended the female graduates to instill the principles of the true religion.

He also urged them to perpetuate and implant good principles in children, which will contribute in creating a new generation with the right thinking and good education , stressing on the importance of realising the importance of succeeding this plan.

He concluded by pointing out that this experience will not be limited to nurseries, but will develop in the coming years to include kindergartens and primary stages.

The opening ceremony was followed by the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by verses from the Holy Quran, after that a student from one of Sharjah’s nurseries delivered speech in which she expressed her love and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, music shows presented by Sharjah Victoria International School’s students attracted the large audience of attendees at the event.

Dean Payrah, the principal of Victoria International School in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he has expressed his happiness and pride in this valuable programme which contributes in developing several nursery teachers, extending his thanks and appreciation to the endless efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan to ensure the development of the education process in the emirate of Sharjah.

Dean Payrah has further expressed His Highness’ keenness to develop and improve the social, behavioral and educational aspects of children, asserting the countless benefits of the programme.

Dr. Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, President of Sharjah Education Council delivered a speech at the honouring ceremony in which expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and shed light on His Highness’ wise directives which aim to enhance the development of the education programmes of the early childhood care.

Al Kaabi has also shed light on the development of the performance of the staff through exchanging experience with others, in addition to the development of local programmes in cooperation with the University of Sharjah and Victoria Australia International School.