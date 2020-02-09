Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Saturday evening the annual Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner at Darat Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi welcomed Professor Steve Smith, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Exeter, faculty members, top members of the administrative and teaching staff, students and alumni who traveled from far away to attend the evening.

H.H. spoke about his academic journey to obtain his PhD in Gulf history from Exeter in 1985.

Professor Smith paid gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for his support to the university's programmes and activities.

He also gave an update on the university's achievements, noting that the university's a long and distinguished reputation in the GCC, particularly in the UAE.

The university, he said, is also extremely grateful to H.H. who welcomes Exeter alumni each year to Sharjah, and graciously hosts the annual Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner.

The University of Exeter enjoys close working relationship with the Universities of Sharjah.

There are 500 enrolled students from the Gulf, including 130 from the UAE.

