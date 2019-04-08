Sharjah Ruler attends first session of Arab Children Parliament

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the right foundation for children to raise their issues in a suitable parliamentary environment contributes to their development with a constructive personality that enables them to participate actively in the development of their countries and working in a true democracy.

This came during a speech delivered at the opening session of the Arab Children Parliament, which was held Sunday morning at Sharjah Consultative Council.

In his speech H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi welcomed the members of the Arab Children Parliament in the UAE, stressing that they are among their parents and brothers who will provide them with all the necessary tasks to carry out their duties, pointed out the importance of the Arab Children Parliament, which was a dream and became a reality in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler pointed out that he was pleased with the emergence of the Arab Children Parliament in this prestigious and civilised image specially that it came under the supervision and approval of the Arab League, commended the support of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, who worked on preparing the Arab Children Parliament from all the Arab countries, including officials and specialists.

His Highness explained that the parliamentary experience of children started in Sharjah for many years through the Sharjah Children Shura Council, which graduated many who became active in society and have the ability to participate in the Federal National Council and the Sharjah Consultative Council and contribute to decision-making.

He recommended the members carrying the important message of parliament to their countries and conveying what they saw in the children's consultation in Sharjah to benefit from it, pointing out to many delegations that have been keen to learn about this experience, which reflects the members' awareness and their keenness to deliver their voice even if they did not win the membership.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, delivered a speech in which he thanked Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi for his good efforts in supporting and promoting the Arab development work, including raising the situation of childhood in the Arab region.

Following the opening session, a procedural session of the Arab Children Parliament was presided over by Sheriff Mahmoud Abdul Majid from Egypt, the oldest member of Parliament, during which members of parliament were presented with their views and visions for the future of Parliament and the discussion of children's issues.

The opening session was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, number of Sharjah officials and members of the Sharjah hosting committee for the headquarters of the Arab Children Parliament.