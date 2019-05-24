Sharjah Ruler chairs Al Qasimia University's Board of Trustees

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the Al Qasimia University, today hailed the significant academic efforts made by the university as part of the emirate's educational development drive.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan made the remarks as he chaired the first meeting of the University Board of Trustees at the Meeting Hall of Sharjah Mosque where he affirmed the continuing renovation of all the university's buildings.

He revealed that the university's buildings will be completed next year.